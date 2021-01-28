Box: Seckman 37, Hillsboro 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|2-12
|0-1
|425/30
|682/49
|Hillsboro
|4-14
|1-4
|726/52
|927/66
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-5
|0
|Ally Jones (#21, F, Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Kara Deane (#4, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Karlie Williams (#12, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Allison Berhorst (#3, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
