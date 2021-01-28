 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 37, Hillsboro 35
Box: Seckman 37, Hillsboro 35

1234Final
Seckman000037
Hillsboro000035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman2-120-1425/30682/49
Hillsboro4-141-4726/52927/66
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Coe (#11, G, Jr.)15414-50
Ally Jones (#21, F, Jr.)147002
Kara Deane (#4, F, Jr.)5201-22
Karlie Williams (#12, F, Sr.)21001
Allison Berhorst (#3, G, Sr.)1001-20
Seckman
