Box: Seckman 61, University City 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|13
|8
|22
|18
|61
|University City
|4
|5
|9
|19
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|1-0
|0-0
|61/61
|37/37
|University City
|0-1
|0-0
|37/37
|61/61
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jamison Spreck (#14, F, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-8
|2
|Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Abby Coe (#11, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|2
|Emma Prusinowski (#23, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Marlie Tinker (#2, G, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-10
|3
|Madi McElrath (#25, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Avery Kube (#22, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kara Deane (#4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|5
|Jasmine Mueller (#5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Evie Berberich (#15, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Meeks (#12, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
