Box: Seckman 61, University City 37
Box: Seckman 61, University City 37

1234Final
Seckman138221861
University City4591937
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-00-061/6137/37
University City0-10-037/3761/61
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamison Spreck (#14, F, Jr.)10304-82
Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)93102
Abby Coe (#11, G, Sr.)8113-42
Emma Prusinowski (#23, F, Sr.)8302-20
Marlie Tinker (#2, G, So.)7203-103
Madi McElrath (#25, F, So.)4200-21
Avery Kube (#22, G, Jr.)4200-23
Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)3101-21
Kara Deane (#4, F, Sr.)2100-15
Jasmine Mueller (#5, G, Sr.)21001
Evie Berberich (#15, G, Jr.)21000
Brooke Meeks (#12, G, So.)2100-12
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
