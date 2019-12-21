Box: Seffner Christian (Fla.) 59, St. Joseph's 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|4
|14
|11
|11
|40
|Seffner Christian (Fla.)
|19
|10
|15
|15
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|5-4
|1-2
|402/45
|433/48
|Seffner Christian (Fla.)
|1-0
|0-0
|59/7
|40/4
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|16
|7-13
|0-1
|2-3
|2
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-7
|0-1
|6-8
|3
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-12
|0
|0-2
|1
|Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Katie Distelrath (#2, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Alaina Novotny (#10, 5-2, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.