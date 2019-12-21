Box: Seffner Christian (Fla.) 59, St. Joseph's 40
0 comments

Box: Seffner Christian (Fla.) 59, St. Joseph's 40

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
1234Final
St. Joseph's414111140
Seffner Christian (Fla.)1910151559
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's5-41-2402/45433/48
Seffner Christian (Fla.)1-00-059/740/4
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)167-130-12-32
Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)102-70-16-83
Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)84-1200-21
Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)301-300
Katie Distelrath (#2, 5-8, F, Sr.)2002-21
Alaina Novotny (#10, 5-2, G, Sr.)10-10-21-21
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports