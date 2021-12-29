Box: Sikeston 52, Holt 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|10
|11
|12
|4
|37
|Sikeston
|18
|13
|9
|12
|52
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|2-8
|1-0
|429/43
|477/48
|Sikeston
|2-2
|0-0
|207/21
|210/21
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|15
|7-11
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-4
|0
|2
|Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|Leighton Roy (#24, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-4
|0
|Ryan Bunner (#44)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-4
|1
|Abby Alvernia (#30, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-4
|4
|Sikeston
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allen (#33)
|29
|9
|2
|5-6
|0
|Blissett (#22)
|13
|2
|2
|3-6
|0
|Adams (#33)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bonner (#14)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.