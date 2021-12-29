 Skip to main content
Box: Sikeston 52, Holt 37
Box: Sikeston 52, Holt 37

1234Final
Holt101112437
Sikeston181391252
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt2-81-0429/43477/48
Sikeston2-20-0207/21210/21
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)157-1101-23
Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)72-51-402
Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)41-40-22-21
Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)42-50-103
Leighton Roy (#24, 5-11, F, Sr.)31-401-40
Ryan Bunner (#44)21-300-41
Abby Alvernia (#30, 5-7, G, Fr.)20-102-44
SikestonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allen (#33)29925-60
Blissett (#22)13223-60
Adams (#33)60200
Bonner (#14)4102-20
