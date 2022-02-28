Box: Sikeston 71, Festus 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|7
|10
|18
|7
|42
|Sikeston
|24
|16
|20
|11
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|15-8
|5-2
|1165/51
|1003/44
|Sikeston
|3-3
|0-0
|322/14
|312/14
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|14
|1-7
|4-9
|0-1
|2
|Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-9
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|0
|3-3
|0
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-1
|0
|2
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)
|3
|1-6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|0-3
|3-3
|1
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.