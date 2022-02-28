 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Sikeston 71, Festus 42

  • 0
1234Final
Festus71018742
Sikeston2416201171
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus15-85-21165/511003/44
Sikeston3-30-0322/14312/14

FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)141-74-90-12
Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)94-90-11-20
Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)72-203-30
Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)63-70-102
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)31-601-22
Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)30-10-33-31
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
