Box: Silex 40, Winfield 32
Box: Silex 40, Winfield 32

1234Final
Silex91071440
Winfield7911532
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Silex6-41-2401/40425/42
Winfield4-71-1481/48492/49
SilexPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sara Grateke (#25, Jr.)177-1203-80
Rita Thoroughman (#1, Jr.)83-70-12-50
Tori Mudd (#23, Jr.)52-301-30
Abigail Mooney (#2, So.)30-61-20-20
Karlie Ellis (#21, So.)21-300-10
Maddy Hall (#11, Jr.)21-40-200
Maddison Isom (#4, So.)21-8000
Taylor Howard (#22, Sr.)1001-20
Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.
