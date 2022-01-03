Box: Silex 40, Winfield 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Silex
|9
|10
|7
|14
|40
|Winfield
|7
|9
|11
|5
|32
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Silex
|6-4
|1-2
|401/40
|425/42
|Winfield
|4-7
|1-1
|481/48
|492/49
|Silex
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sara Grateke (#25, Jr.)
|17
|7-12
|0
|3-8
|0
|Rita Thoroughman (#1, Jr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|Tori Mudd (#23, Jr.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|0
|Abigail Mooney (#2, So.)
|3
|0-6
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|Karlie Ellis (#21, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Maddy Hall (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Maddison Isom (#4, So.)
|2
|1-8
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Howard (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
