|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Silex
|9
|14
|11
|14
|48
|Clopton
|9
|8
|11
|18
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Silex
|16-9
|6-3
|1183/47
|1059/42
|Clopton
|8-8
|1-3
|795/32
|697/28
|Silex
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddison Isom (#4, Jr.)
|13
|3-5
|1-1
|4-6
|0
|Maddy Hall (#11, Sr.)
|13
|4-13
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Sara Grateke (#25, Sr.)
|10
|4-6
|0
|2-4
|0
|Rita Thoroughman (#1, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Abigail Mooney (#2, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|Tori Mudd (#23, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.