Box: Soldan 44, Trinity 39
Box: Soldan 44, Trinity 39

1234Final
Trinity311141139
Soldan141371044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-70-2165/24242/35
Soldan1-00-044/639/6
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)167-1302-90
Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)136-901-21
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)63-600-21
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)20-50-22-65
Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)21-500-23
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
