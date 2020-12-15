Box: Soldan 44, Trinity 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|3
|11
|14
|11
|39
|Soldan
|14
|13
|7
|10
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-7
|0-2
|165/24
|242/35
|Soldan
|1-0
|0-0
|44/6
|39/6
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|16
|7-13
|0
|2-9
|0
|Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)
|13
|6-9
|0
|1-2
|1
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-5
|0-2
|2-6
|5
|Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0-2
|3
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.