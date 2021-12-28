 Skip to main content
Box: South County 46, Hardin Calhoun 39
1234Final
Hardin Calhoun122111439
South County101291546
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hardin Calhoun2-20-0162/40144/36
South County3-00-0146/3674/18
Hardin CalhounPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaelyn Hill (#23)153304
Audrey Gidman (#54)8211-22
Ella Sievers (Sr.)7301-25
Kate Zipprich (#34)63001
Lila Simon (#1)30101
South CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eden Copelin16142-40
Olivia Crayne8204-54
Mae Bandelow8211-41
Caroline Peters63001
Kenna Bixby5201-21
Maddie Mutch30101
