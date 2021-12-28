Box: South County 46, Hardin Calhoun 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hardin Calhoun
|12
|2
|11
|14
|39
|South County
|10
|12
|9
|15
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hardin Calhoun
|2-2
|0-0
|162/40
|144/36
|South County
|3-0
|0-0
|146/36
|74/18
|Hardin Calhoun
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaelyn Hill (#23)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Audrey Gidman (#54)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|2
|Ella Sievers (Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|5
|Kate Zipprich (#34)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lila Simon (#1)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|South County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eden Copelin
|16
|1
|4
|2-4
|0
|Olivia Crayne
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|4
|Mae Bandelow
|8
|2
|1
|1-4
|1
|Caroline Peters
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kenna Bixby
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Maddie Mutch
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
