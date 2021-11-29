 Skip to main content
Box: Sparta 52, Marissa 19
Box: Sparta 52, Marissa 19

1234Final
Sparta161591252
Marissa907319
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sparta3-20-0236/47215/43
Marissa3-20-0193/39186/37
Sparta
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)8211-40
Annie Villareal (#24, Fr.)6300-11
Hannah Krause (#30, Fr.)3101-33
Gabby Schmeiderer (#14, So.)2100-12
