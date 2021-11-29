Box: Sparta 52, Marissa 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sparta
|16
|15
|9
|12
|52
|Marissa
|9
|0
|7
|3
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sparta
|3-2
|0-0
|236/47
|215/43
|Marissa
|3-2
|0-0
|193/39
|186/37
|Sparta
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-4
|0
|Annie Villareal (#24, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|1
|Hannah Krause (#30, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|3
|Gabby Schmeiderer (#14, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.