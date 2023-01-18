Box: St. Charles 39, Liberty (Wentzville) 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|4
|12
|8
|29
|St. Charles
|15
|3
|9
|12
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-14
|0-4
|549/32
|890/52
|St. Charles
|6-8
|2-2
|543/32
|601/35
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|4
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|2
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jill Garcia (Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.