Box: St. Charles 39, Liberty (Wentzville) 29

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)5412829
St. Charles15391239
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-140-4549/32890/52
St. Charles6-82-2543/32601/35

Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedi Brower (So.)15512-24
Isabella Pierce (Sr.)8211-22
Blair Wise (Sr.)30101
Jill Garcia (Sr.)2002-23
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)1001-24
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
