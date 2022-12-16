 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 40, Francis Howell North 35

1234Final
Francis Howell North2871835
St. Charles West7179740
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North4-30-1280/40263/38
St. Charles West1-60-1228/33352/50

Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)9401-24
Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)9121-22
Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)7203-44
Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)6111-23
Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)21001
Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)2100-10
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
