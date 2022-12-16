Box: St. Charles West 40, Francis Howell North 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|2
|8
|7
|18
|35
|St. Charles West
|7
|17
|9
|7
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-3
|0-1
|280/40
|263/38
|St. Charles West
|1-6
|0-1
|228/33
|352/50
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|4
|Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|2
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|4
|Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.