Box: St. Charles West 47, Clayton 42
Box: St. Charles West 47, Clayton 42

12345Final
St. Charles West126218947
Clayton47189442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West2-11-0118/39136/45
Clayton0-30-0131/44181/60
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Addie Block (#11, 6-0, C, Sr.)132-41-26-132
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-8, C, Jr.)83-302-45
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-0, C, So.)73-601-10
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)51-21-103
Alyssa Coffey (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)52-40-21-54
Cornisha Hunn (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)42-3000
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)31-90-51-21
Kameryn Arnold (#33, 5-6, G, So.)21-1000
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
