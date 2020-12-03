Box: St. Charles West 47, Clayton 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|St. Charles West
|12
|6
|2
|18
|9
|47
|Clayton
|4
|7
|18
|9
|4
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|2-1
|1-0
|118/39
|136/45
|Clayton
|0-3
|0-0
|131/44
|181/60
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addie Block (#11, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|13
|2-4
|1-2
|6-13
|2
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-8, C, Jr.)
|8
|3-3
|0
|2-4
|5
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-0, C, So.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-1
|0
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|Alyssa Coffey (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-2
|1-5
|4
|Cornisha Hunn (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-9
|0-5
|1-2
|1
|Kameryn Arnold (#33, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.