 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Charles West 49, Lutheran North 43
0 comments

Box: St. Charles West 49, Lutheran North 43

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Charles West000049
Lutheran North000043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West4-01-0218/54135/34
Lutheran North1-10-0100/2596/24
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)163-63-51-23
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)166-110-34-41
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)72-61-401
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)63-800-21
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)42-8000
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News