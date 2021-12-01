Box: St. Charles West 49, Lutheran North 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|4-0
|1-0
|218/54
|135/34
|Lutheran North
|1-1
|0-0
|100/25
|96/24
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|16
|3-6
|3-5
|1-2
|3
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|16
|6-11
|0-3
|4-4
|1
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0-2
|1
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.