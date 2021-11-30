Box: St. Charles West 49, Visitation 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|6
|10
|15
|9
|40
|St. Charles West
|18
|11
|10
|10
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|3-1
|1-0
|216/54
|173/43
|St. Charles West
|3-0
|1-0
|169/42
|92/23
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-4
|1
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-9, P, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Visitation
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
