Box: St. Charles West 49, Visitation 40
Box: St. Charles West 49, Visitation 40

1234Final
Visitation61015940
St. Charles West1811101049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation3-11-0216/54173/43
St. Charles West3-01-0169/4292/23
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)17423-41
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-9, P, Sr.)63003
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-6, PG, Jr.)63003
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)63002
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)5201-20
Visitation
