Box: St. Charles West 52, Lutheran South 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|11
|11
|15
|15
|52
|Lutheran South
|5
|13
|12
|18
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|12-7
|5-0
|876/46
|767/40
|Lutheran South
|11-6
|1-1
|942/50
|729/38
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|20
|3-5
|3-12
|5-5
|1
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|16
|6-9
|0
|4-4
|3
|Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|7
|0
|1-5
|4-4
|5
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-3
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|2
Tags
