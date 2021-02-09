 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 52, Lutheran South 48
1234Final
St. Charles West1111151552
Lutheran South513121848
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West12-75-0876/46767/40
Lutheran South11-61-1942/50729/38
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)203-53-125-51
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)166-904-43
Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)701-54-45
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)21-20-202
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)20-30-12-43
Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)100-11-22
