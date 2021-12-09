 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 53, Troy Buchanan 38
Box: St. Charles West 53, Troy Buchanan 38

1234Final
St. Charles West518171353
Troy Buchanan511101238
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West6-01-0344/57237/40
Troy Buchanan4-20-0292/49237/40
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)202-62-410-113
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)142-83-81-31
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)112-707-83
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)61-41-21-60
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)21-4002
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
