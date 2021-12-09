Box: St. Charles West 53, Troy Buchanan 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|5
|18
|17
|13
|53
|Troy Buchanan
|5
|11
|10
|12
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|6-0
|1-0
|344/57
|237/40
|Troy Buchanan
|4-2
|0-0
|292/49
|237/40
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|20
|2-6
|2-4
|10-11
|3
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|14
|2-8
|3-8
|1-3
|1
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|11
|2-7
|0
|7-8
|3
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.