Box: St. Charles West 61, St. Dominic 29
Box: St. Charles West 61, St. Dominic 29

1234Final
St. Charles West1416201161
St. Dominic10411429
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West9-03-0516/57340/38
St. Dominic1-60-0232/26377/42
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)234-75-902
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)144-72-400
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)72-31-301
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)62-302-22
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)31-101-22
Sequoia Ross (#24, 5-5, G, So.)31-201-10
Sophia Prost (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)301-500
Avery Jackson (#10, 5-9, F, So.)21-10-100
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)114103
Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)5201-40
Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)5012-21
Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)42002
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)21000
Grace Burle (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)2002-22
