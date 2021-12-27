Box: St. Charles West 61, St. Dominic 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|14
|16
|20
|11
|61
|St. Dominic
|10
|4
|11
|4
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|9-0
|3-0
|516/57
|340/38
|St. Dominic
|1-6
|0-0
|232/26
|377/42
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|23
|4-7
|5-9
|0
|2
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-7
|2-4
|0
|0
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Sequoia Ross (#24, 5-5, G, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Sophia Prost (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-5
|0
|0
|Avery Jackson (#10, 5-9, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|0
|Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Burle (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
