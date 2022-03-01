Box: St. Charles West 61, Wright City 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|4
|14
|7
|10
|35
|St. Charles West
|20
|11
|18
|12
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|8-15
|1-8
|781/34
|1084/47
|St. Charles West
|20-4
|8-0
|1275/55
|986/43
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|17
|7-13
|1-6
|0
|2
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|13
|3-9
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|10
|5-11
|0
|0
|2
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0-2
|4
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-3
|0
|3
|Sophia Prost (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|Sequoia Ross (#24, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1