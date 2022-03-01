 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 61, Wright City 35

1234Final
Wright City41471035
St. Charles West2011181261
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City8-151-8781/341084/47
St. Charles West20-48-01275/55986/43

Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)177-131-602
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)133-92-31-20
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)105-11002
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)84-800-24
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)63-70-303
Sophia Prost (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)51-11-101
Sequoia Ross (#24, 5-5, G, So.)21-2001
