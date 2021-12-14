 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 62, Winfield 38
1234Final
Winfield41061838
St. Charles West171722662
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield3-40-1328/47325/46
St. Charles West7-02-0406/58275/39
Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)218-121-82-32
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)113-61-52-22
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)104-1002-30
Kameryn Arnold (#33, 5-7, G, Jr.)80-52-42-22
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-51-10-22
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)42-3003
Abby Govero (#35, 5-6, G, So.)301-202
