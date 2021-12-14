Box: St. Charles West 62, Winfield 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|4
|10
|6
|18
|38
|St. Charles West
|17
|17
|22
|6
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|3-4
|0-1
|328/47
|325/46
|St. Charles West
|7-0
|2-0
|406/58
|275/39
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|21
|8-12
|1-8
|2-3
|2
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|3-6
|1-5
|2-2
|2
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|10
|4-10
|0
|2-3
|0
|Kameryn Arnold (#33, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|0-5
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Abby Govero (#35, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|2
