Box: St. Charles West 64, Francis Howell Central 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|13
|20
|7
|15
|55
|St. Charles West
|19
|21
|7
|17
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|6-2
|1-0
|445/56
|307/38
|St. Charles West
|10-0
|3-0
|580/72
|395/49
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|20
|2
|4
|4-7
|2
|Trinniti Matthews (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-5
|4
|Morgan Davis (#12, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-4
|0
|Briana Mason (#34, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|26
|8
|1
|7-8
|2
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|18
|4
|1
|7-7
|0
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|4
|Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kameryn Arnold (#33, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sequoia Ross (#24, 5-5, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
