Box: St. Charles West 64, Francis Howell Central 55
1234Final
Francis Howell Central132071555
St. Charles West192171764
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central6-21-0445/56307/38
St. Charles West10-03-0580/72395/49
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Rylee Denbow (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)20244-72
Trinniti Matthews (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)17514-54
Morgan Davis (#12, 5-9, G, Fr.)15421-40
Briana Mason (#34, 5-9, SF, Jr.)3101-22
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)26817-82
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)18417-70
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)105000
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)5103-64
Elena Scheve (#42, 6-1, C, Jr.)21002
Kameryn Arnold (#33, 5-7, G, Jr.)21000
Sequoia Ross (#24, 5-5, G, So.)1001-22
