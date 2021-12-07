 Skip to main content
Box: St. Clair 50, Valley Park 45
Box: St. Clair 50, Valley Park 45

1234Final
St. Clair000050
Valley Park000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Clair1-30-1137/34242/60
Valley Park2-41-0232/58265/66
St. ClairPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava Brand (#21, Jr.)258-122-93-40
Grace Moore (#33, Jr.)71-60-25-60
Phoebe Arnold (#1, Sr.)72-21-800
Vada Moore (#14, Jr.)63-120-500
Emma Thompson (#2, Fr.)52-1001-20
St. Clair
Individual stats Have not been reported.
