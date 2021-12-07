Box: St. Clair 50, Valley Park 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|1-3
|0-1
|137/34
|242/60
|Valley Park
|2-4
|1-0
|232/58
|265/66
|St. Clair
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava Brand (#21, Jr.)
|25
|8-12
|2-9
|3-4
|0
|Grace Moore (#33, Jr.)
|7
|1-6
|0-2
|5-6
|0
|Phoebe Arnold (#1, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-8
|0
|0
|Vada Moore (#14, Jr.)
|6
|3-12
|0-5
|0
|0
|Emma Thompson (#2, Fr.)
|5
|2-10
|0
|1-2
|0
|St. Clair
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
