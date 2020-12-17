Box: St. Clair 63, Newburg 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Newburg
|8
|12
|17
|2
|39
|St. Clair
|19
|17
|13
|14
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Newburg
|1-1
|0-0
|70/35
|89/44
|St. Clair
|3-1
|0-1
|248/124
|185/92
|Newburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Clair
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ally Newton (Sr.)
|18
|6-7
|2-3
|0
|0
|Phoebe Arnold (Jr.)
|18
|1-3
|5-10
|1-3
|0
|Alohilani Bursey (Sr.)
|13
|6-11
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Annabelle Coonse (Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|Vada Moore (So.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|McKenzie Lowder (Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Brand (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
