Box: St. Clair 63, Newburg 39
1234Final
Newburg81217239
St. Clair1917131463
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Newburg1-10-070/3589/44
St. Clair3-10-1248/124185/92
Newburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. ClairPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ally Newton (Sr.)186-72-300
Phoebe Arnold (Jr.)181-35-101-30
Alohilani Bursey (Sr.)136-110-11-20
Annabelle Coonse (Sr.)62-30-22-30
Vada Moore (So.)42-50-100
McKenzie Lowder (Jr.)21-6000
Ava Brand (So.)21-2000
