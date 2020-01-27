Box: St. Clair 74, Battle 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Battle
|10
|4
|9
|9
|32
|St. Clair
|19
|16
|31
|8
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Battle
|1-2
|0-0
|105/35
|179/60
|St. Clair
|10-2
|1-0
|790/263
|425/142
|Battle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Clair
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alohilani Bursey (#23, Jr.)
|22
|5-8
|3-3
|3-3
|0
|Gracie Sohn (#1, Sr.)
|19
|5-15
|1-4
|6-7
|0
|Alana Hinson (#13, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4-10
|0
|0
|Ally Newton (#3, Jr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Annabelle Coonse (#2, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Phoebe Arnold (#24, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jolee King (#31, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|McKenzie Lowder (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0