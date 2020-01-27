Box: St. Clair 74, Battle 32
0 comments

Box: St. Clair 74, Battle 32

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Battle1049932
St. Clair191631874
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Battle1-20-0105/35179/60
St. Clair10-21-0790/263425/142
Battle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. ClairPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alohilani Bursey (#23, Jr.)225-83-33-30
Gracie Sohn (#1, Sr.)195-151-46-70
Alana Hinson (#13, Sr.)1204-1000
Ally Newton (#3, Jr.)104-502-20
Annabelle Coonse (#2, Jr.)30-21-400
Phoebe Arnold (#24, So.)301-300
Jolee King (#31, Sr.)301-100
McKenzie Lowder (So.)21-2000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports