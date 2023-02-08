|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|9-12
|1-3
|932/44
|1022/49
|St. Dominic
|11-8
|3-2
|813/39
|731/35
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maren Hunt (#30, 5-11, C, Sr.)
|18
|9-11
|0
|0-1
|1
|Madison Lynch (#13, 5-10, F, So.)
|12
|5-14
|0
|2-2
|1
|Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-3
|2-6
|3
|Kennedy Hoff (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|Grace Alkire (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|0
|Natalie Testerman (#15, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1