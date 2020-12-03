Box: St. Dominic 56, Hickman 50

|1
|Final
|St. Dominic
|7
|18
|18
|13
|56
|Hickman
|13
|10
|13
|14
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|1-2
|0-0
|158/53
|182/61
|Hickman
|0-2
|0-0
|82/27
|120/40
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|18
|0
|6
|0
|3
|Jessie Blaine (#4, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-8
|2
|Ellie Cook (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-4
|2
|Faith Henke (#13, 5-10, F, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Makinley Miller (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|3
|Lily Brengarth (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hickman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ella Rogers (#12, 5-10, GK, So.)
|21
|7
|1
|4-5
|1
|Sophia Elfrink (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|4
|Jocelynn Norman (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-2
|5
|Lucy Elfrink (#4, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kalia Naylor (#13, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Caitlin Smith (#14, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
