 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Dominic 56, Hickman 50
0 comments

Box: St. Dominic 56, Hickman 50

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
St. Dominic718181356
Hickman1310131450
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic1-20-0158/53182/61
Hickman0-20-082/27120/40
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)180603
Jessie Blaine (#4, 5-11, F, Sr.)15505-82
Ellie Cook (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)12222-42
Faith Henke (#13, 5-10, F, So.)6111-21
Makinley Miller (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)3010-23
Lily Brengarth (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)21001
HickmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Rogers (#12, 5-10, GK, So.)21714-51
Sophia Elfrink (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)13314-44
Jocelynn Norman (#3, 5-6, G, So.)11410-25
Lucy Elfrink (#4, 5-11, P, Fr.)21000
Kalia Naylor (#13, 5-6, G, Sr.)21003
Caitlin Smith (#14, 5-3, G, Jr.)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports