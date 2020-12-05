 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 61, Battle 51
1234Final
Battle222171051
St. Dominic1810181561
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Battle2-10-0176/59149/50
St. Dominic2-20-0219/73233/78
BattlePtsFG3FGFTFL
Johnson (#24)18522-22
Sisson (#42)9401-44
Hayes (#21)9303-42
Spillman (#4)7301-24
McCarthy (#13)6111-14
Hopkins (#11)2100-31
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jessie Blaine (#4, 5-11, F, Sr.)24906-114
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)13510-23
Makinley Miller (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)7210-10
Faith Henke (#13, 5-10, F, So.)72101
Ellie Cook (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)6202-54
Lily Brengarth (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)21003
Alex Zoellner (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)21001
