Box: St. Dominic 62, Cor Jesu 55
1234Final
Cor Jesu185122055
St. Dominic1213181962
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu1-30-2197/49221/55
St. Dominic4-21-0344/86334/84
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)207-151-43-94
Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)172-102-127-125
Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)93-61-501
Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)73-60-21-12
Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)20-10-12-44
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jessie Blaine (#4, 5-11, F, Sr.)261006-90
Makinley Miller (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)16135-64
Ellie Cook (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)6202-22
Lily Brengarth (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)5201-25
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)4004-62
Alex Zoellner (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)30103
Faith Henke (#13, 5-10, F, So.)21000
