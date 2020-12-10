Box: St. Dominic 62, Cor Jesu 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|18
|5
|12
|20
|55
|St. Dominic
|12
|13
|18
|19
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|1-3
|0-2
|197/49
|221/55
|St. Dominic
|4-2
|1-0
|344/86
|334/84
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Addison Erusha (#10, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|20
|7-15
|1-4
|3-9
|4
|Mallory Ronshausen (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|17
|2-10
|2-12
|7-12
|5
|Sarah Collier (#31, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-5
|0
|1
|Paige Dolreny (#25, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-2
|1-1
|2
|Amy Varghese (#11, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-4
|4
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jessie Blaine (#4, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|26
|10
|0
|6-9
|0
|Makinley Miller (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|16
|1
|3
|5-6
|4
|Ellie Cook (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Lily Brengarth (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|2
|Alex Zoellner (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Faith Henke (#13, 5-10, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
