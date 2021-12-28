Box: St. Dominic 64, Sikeston 59

|1
|Sikeston
|13
|13
|8
|0
|59
|St. Dominic
|14
|15
|20
|15
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sikeston
|1-2
|0-0
|155/52
|173/58
|St. Dominic
|2-6
|0-0
|296/99
|436/145
|Sikeston
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allen (#33)
|32
|12
|2
|2-4
|4
|Adams (#33)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|5
|Blissett (#22)
|10
|1
|2
|2-4
|0
|Bonner (#14)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Hammontree (#11)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|19
|2
|4
|3-8
|3
|Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|2
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0-1
|1
|Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|3
|Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|5
|Grace Burle (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
