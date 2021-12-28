 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 64, Sikeston 59
1234Final
Sikeston13138059
St. Dominic1415201564
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sikeston1-20-0155/52173/58
St. Dominic2-60-0296/99436/145
SikestonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allen (#33)321222-44
Adams (#33)11123-45
Blissett (#22)10122-40
Bonner (#14)4102-30
Hammontree (#11)2002-21
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)19243-83
Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)14602-42
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)9030-11
Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)9212-43
Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)9303-65
Grace Burle (#14, 5-7, G, Jr.)4102-23
