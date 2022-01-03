 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 51, New Haven 39
Box: St. James 51, New Haven 39

1234Final
New Haven12951339
St. James1312141251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Haven7-31-1511/51343/34
St. James10-11-0612/61372/37
New Haven
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Livi Herron (Jr.)150-25-700
Emily Recker (So.)111-43-500
Kendall Costoplos (So.)72-31-20-40
Lydia Kemnitzer (Fr.)60-12-400
Ally Hartley (Fr.)51-11-300
Rylee Hancock (Jr.)42-20-100
Tess Crocker (Jr.)21-4000
Alison Bullock (Sr.)10-40-11-20
