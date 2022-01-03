Box: St. James 51, New Haven 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Haven
|12
|9
|5
|13
|39
|St. James
|13
|12
|14
|12
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Haven
|7-3
|1-1
|511/51
|343/34
|St. James
|10-1
|1-0
|612/61
|372/37
|New Haven
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Livi Herron (Jr.)
|15
|0-2
|5-7
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (So.)
|11
|1-4
|3-5
|0
|0
|Kendall Costoplos (So.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|Lydia Kemnitzer (Fr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|0
|Ally Hartley (Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Rylee Hancock (Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Tess Crocker (Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Alison Bullock (Sr.)
|1
|0-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
