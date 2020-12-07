 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. James 57, Cuba 30
0 comments

Box: St. James 57, Cuba 30

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Cuba21071130
St. James211119657
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cuba1-10-085/4271/36
St. James1-10-0101/5076/38
Cuba
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Marcee (Sr.)147-90-10-20
Kori Alcorn (Fr.)123-41-23-50
Riley Whitener (Sr.)1203-113-40
Alison Bullock (Jr.)62-60-12-40
Emily Recker (Fr.)51-11-300
Bailey Wells (Sr.)21-10-100
Tess Crocker (So.)21-20-100
Livi Herron (So.)20-10-32-20
Kiah Marshall (Sr.)10-201-20
Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)10-10-11-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports