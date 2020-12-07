Box: St. James 57, Cuba 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cuba
|2
|10
|7
|11
|30
|St. James
|21
|11
|19
|6
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cuba
|1-1
|0-0
|85/42
|71/36
|St. James
|1-1
|0-0
|101/50
|76/38
|Cuba
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Marcee (Sr.)
|14
|7-9
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Kori Alcorn (Fr.)
|12
|3-4
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|Riley Whitener (Sr.)
|12
|0
|3-11
|3-4
|0
|Alison Bullock (Jr.)
|6
|2-6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Emily Recker (Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Bailey Wells (Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Tess Crocker (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Livi Herron (So.)
|2
|0-1
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|Kiah Marshall (Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
