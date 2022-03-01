Box: St. James 58, Borgia 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|12-12
|4-2
|1052/44
|1094/46
|St. James
|22-5
|6-1
|1560/65
|1031/43
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|2
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|4
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
|Mikayla Weber (#41)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.