Box: St. James 58, Borgia 26

1234Final
Borgia000026
St. James000058
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia12-124-21052/441094/46
St. James22-56-11560/651031/43

BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)11501-12
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)8211-24
Celia Gildehaus (#34)3101-22
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)2002-42
Mikayla Weber (#41)2002-20
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
