 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. James 64, Salem 35
0 comments

Box: St. James 64, Salem 35

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Salem103101235
St. James1218201464
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem1-10-096/4887/44
St. James3-20-0280/140190/95
Salem
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kori Alcorn (Fr.)105-90-100
Bailey Wells (Sr.)104-502-30
Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)93-70-13-40
Hannah Marcee (Sr.)83-1102-50
Tess Crocker (So.)84-60-200
Emily Recker (Fr.)72-30-33-40
Riley Whitener (Sr.)42-40-500
Kiah Marshall (Sr.)42-3000
Caily Sanders (Sr.)21-3000
Jacey Spurgeon (So.)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports