Box: St. James 64, Salem 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem
|10
|3
|10
|12
|35
|St. James
|12
|18
|20
|14
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem
|1-1
|0-0
|96/48
|87/44
|St. James
|3-2
|0-0
|280/140
|190/95
|Salem
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kori Alcorn (Fr.)
|10
|5-9
|0-1
|0
|0
|Bailey Wells (Sr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-3
|0
|Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)
|9
|3-7
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Hannah Marcee (Sr.)
|8
|3-11
|0
|2-5
|0
|Tess Crocker (So.)
|8
|4-6
|0-2
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (Fr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-3
|3-4
|0
|Riley Whitener (Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-5
|0
|0
|Kiah Marshall (Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Caily Sanders (Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Jacey Spurgeon (So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
