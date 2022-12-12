 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. James 66, Borgia 28

  • 0
1234Final
Borgia3941228
St. James82527666
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia1-40-1182/36248/50
St. James6-20-0494/99295/59

BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Kessler (#35, Fr.)104-902-34
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#24, Jr.)62-602-42
Kate Snider (#33, Jr.)51-21-202
Natalie Alferman (#23, Sr.)30-31-303
Tatum Scheer (#21, Fr.)21-30-205
Haley Vondera (#11, So.)21-3000
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
