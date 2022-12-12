Box: St. James 66, Borgia 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|3
|9
|4
|12
|28
|St. James
|8
|25
|27
|6
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|1-4
|0-1
|182/36
|248/50
|St. James
|6-2
|0-0
|494/99
|295/59
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Kessler (#35, Fr.)
|10
|4-9
|0
|2-3
|4
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#24, Jr.)
|6
|2-6
|0
|2-4
|2
|Kate Snider (#33, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|Natalie Alferman (#23, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|Tatum Scheer (#21, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|5
|Haley Vondera (#11, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.