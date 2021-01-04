 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 66, New Haven 37
1234Final
St. James221520966
New Haven61441337
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James5-31-0459/57316/40
New Haven3-41-1303/38297/37
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alison Bullock (Jr.)165-92-20-10
Bailey Wells (Sr.)135-51-100
Hannah Marcee (Sr.)125-702-20
Livi Herron (So.)114-51-500
Emily Recker (Fr.)52-30-11-40
Kori Alcorn (Fr.)41-30-12-30
Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)31-40-11-40
Kiah Marshall (Sr.)21-4000
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
