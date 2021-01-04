Box: St. James 66, New Haven 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|22
|15
|20
|9
|66
|New Haven
|6
|14
|4
|13
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|5-3
|1-0
|459/57
|316/40
|New Haven
|3-4
|1-1
|303/38
|297/37
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alison Bullock (Jr.)
|16
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|Bailey Wells (Sr.)
|13
|5-5
|1-1
|0
|0
|Hannah Marcee (Sr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-2
|0
|Livi Herron (So.)
|11
|4-5
|1-5
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (Fr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|Kori Alcorn (Fr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|Kiah Marshall (Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0