 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. James 68, Sullivan 29
0 comments

Box: St. James 68, Sullivan 29

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
St. James211424968
Sullivan8125429
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James4-20-0348/58219/36
Sullivan1-50-0232/39335/56
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Whitener (Sr.)202-45-131-20
Emily Recker (Fr.)196-61-44-40
Hannah Marcee (Sr.)155-1305-50
Kori Alcorn (Fr.)73-60-11-20
Kiah Marshall (Sr.)52-601-10
Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)21-40-400
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports