Box: St. James 68, Sullivan 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|21
|14
|24
|9
|68
|Sullivan
|8
|12
|5
|4
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|4-2
|0-0
|348/58
|219/36
|Sullivan
|1-5
|0-0
|232/39
|335/56
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Whitener (Sr.)
|20
|2-4
|5-13
|1-2
|0
|Emily Recker (Fr.)
|19
|6-6
|1-4
|4-4
|0
|Hannah Marcee (Sr.)
|15
|5-13
|0
|5-5
|0
|Kori Alcorn (Fr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Kiah Marshall (Sr.)
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-1
|0
|Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-4
|0
|0
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.