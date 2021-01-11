Box: St. James 74, Belle 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belle
|2
|14
|15
|6
|37
|St. James
|21
|19
|17
|17
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belle
|4-1
|0-0
|270/54
|240/48
|St. James
|7-4
|1-0
|622/124
|455/91
|Belle
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Whitener (Sr.)
|19
|2-5
|4-14
|3-5
|0
|Kori Alcorn (Fr.)
|16
|7-10
|0-3
|2-2
|0
|Hannah Marcee (Sr.)
|9
|4-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)
|9
|2-2
|1-5
|2-3
|0
|Bailey Wells (Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Livi Herron (So.)
|6
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Caily Sanders (Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Recker (Fr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|Kiah Marshall (Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0