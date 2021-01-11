 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 74, Belle 37
Box: St. James 74, Belle 37

1234Final
Belle21415637
St. James2119171774
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belle4-10-0270/54240/48
St. James7-41-0622/124455/91
Belle
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Whitener (Sr.)192-54-143-50
Kori Alcorn (Fr.)167-100-32-20
Hannah Marcee (Sr.)94-40-11-20
Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)92-21-52-30
Bailey Wells (Sr.)63-3000
Livi Herron (So.)63-40-200
Caily Sanders (Sr.)42-5000
Emily Recker (Fr.)30-21-500
Kiah Marshall (Sr.)21-3000
