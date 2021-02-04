Box: St. James 96, Pacific 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|4
|11
|6
|4
|25
|St. James
|35
|32
|14
|15
|96
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|4-15
|0-3
|677/36
|1045/55
|St. James
|14-5
|2-0
|1178/62
|787/41
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Marcee (Sr.)
|18
|6-12
|0
|6-6
|0
|Alison Bullock (Jr.)
|17
|5-8
|1-1
|4-4
|0
|Kori Alcorn (Fr.)
|12
|3-5
|1-1
|3-4
|0
|Bailey Wells (Sr.)
|11
|4-4
|0-1
|3-3
|0
|Kiah Marshall (Sr.)
|9
|4-5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)
|9
|1-1
|1-3
|4-5
|0
|Riley Whitener (Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|0
|Livi Herron (So.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|Caily Sanders (Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|0