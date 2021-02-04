 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 96, Pacific 25
Box: St. James 96, Pacific 25

1234Final
Pacific4116425
St. James3532141596
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific4-150-3677/361045/55
St. James14-52-01178/62787/41
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Marcee (Sr.)186-1206-60
Alison Bullock (Jr.)175-81-14-40
Kori Alcorn (Fr.)123-51-13-40
Bailey Wells (Sr.)114-40-13-30
Kiah Marshall (Sr.)94-501-10
Kendall Costoplos (Fr.)91-11-34-50
Riley Whitener (Sr.)81-12-700
Livi Herron (So.)72-31-500
Caily Sanders (Sr.)51-31-200
