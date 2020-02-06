Box: St. James 52, Pacific 40
1234Final
St. James1516101152
Pacific109101140
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James14-33-0804/47586/34
Pacific10-100-3915/54913/54
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)103-51-31-22
Kiley Stahl (#41, For)103-404-61
Brenna Moore (#32, For)84-4000
Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)40-604-44
Samantha Schneider (#21, Gua)42-4001
Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)21-10-105
Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)20-102-25
