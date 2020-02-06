Box: St. James 52, Pacific 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|15
|16
|10
|11
|52
|Pacific
|10
|9
|10
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|14-3
|3-0
|804/47
|586/34
|Pacific
|10-10
|0-3
|915/54
|913/54
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)
|10
|3-5
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Kiley Stahl (#41, For)
|10
|3-4
|0
|4-6
|1
|Brenna Moore (#32, For)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)
|4
|0-6
|0
|4-4
|4
|Samantha Schneider (#21, Gua)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|5
|Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|5