Box: St. James 41, Union 33
Box: St. James 41, Union 33

1234Final
St. James81214741
Union5147733
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James12-22-0674/48494/35
Union10-31-1713/51457/33
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
UnionPtsFG3FGFTFL
Julia Overstreet (#30, For, Jr.)121-42-24-65
Reagan Rapert (#11, Gua, Jr.)123-52-500
Emily Gaebe (#15, Gua, Jr.)61-30-34-64
Emma Rinne (#10, Gua, Jr.)21-1001
Megan Siedhoff (#22, Gua, Jr.)10-10-21-40
