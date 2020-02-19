macro app_customProperties(); if cms.url.path|startswith '/sports/baseball'; return cms.url('path':'/nowapp_baseball').custom; end; foreach cms.url('path':'/').children as child; if child.skin == 'flex-now-app' then return child.custom; end; end; Box: St. James 50, West County (Leadwood) 46 | Girls Basketball | stltoday.com
Box: St. James 50, West County (Leadwood) 46
Box: St. James 50, West County (Leadwood) 46

12345Final
St. James1513612450
West County (Leadwood)7141213046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James18-54-21091/47835/36
West County (Leadwood)7-40-0622/27433/19
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Marcee (Jr.)155-81-22-40
Alison Bullock (So.)90-21-46-100
Riley Whitener (Jr.)80-12-82-20
Rylee Hancock (Fr.)602-300
Bailey Wells (Jr.)63-5000
Chloe Krause (Jr.)301-30-50
Livi Herron (Fr.)301-200
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
