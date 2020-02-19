Box: St. James 50, West County (Leadwood) 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|St. James
|15
|13
|6
|12
|4
|50
|West County (Leadwood)
|7
|14
|12
|13
|0
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|18-5
|4-2
|1091/47
|835/36
|West County (Leadwood)
|7-4
|0-0
|622/27
|433/19
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Marcee (Jr.)
|15
|5-8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|Alison Bullock (So.)
|9
|0-2
|1-4
|6-10
|0
|Riley Whitener (Jr.)
|8
|0-1
|2-8
|2-2
|0
|Rylee Hancock (Fr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|Bailey Wells (Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Krause (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0-5
|0
|Livi Herron (Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.