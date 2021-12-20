 Skip to main content
Box: St. Joseph Benton 43, Lutheran South 27
Box: St. Joseph Benton 43, Lutheran South 27

1234Final
Lutheran South1029627
St. Joseph Benton16613843
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South4-40-1432/54343/43
St. Joseph Benton1-00-043/527/3
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)93-81-101
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)50-21-12-40
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)40-31-41-21
Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)30-11-201
Lindy French (#21, 5-4, G, So.)20-202-20
Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)2002-21
Dayna Carr (#25, 5-11, F, Fr.)20-102-21
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
