Box: St. Joseph Lafayette 43, Lutheran South 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph Lafayette
|16
|6
|13
|8
|43
|Lutheran South
|10
|2
|9
|6
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph Lafayette
|1-0
|0-0
|43/43
|27/27
|Lutheran South
|4-4
|0-1
|432/432
|343/343
|St. Joseph Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)
|9
|3-8
|1-1
|0
|1
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|5
|0-2
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-3
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dayna Carr (#25, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Lindy French (#21, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|0
