Box: St. Joseph's 79, Bloom Township 43
Box: St. Joseph's 79, Bloom Township 43

1234Final
Bloom Township912101243
St. Joseph's2228171279
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bloom Township0-10-043/4379/79
St. Joseph's8-61-3688/688674/674
Bloom Township
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)183-53-53-33
Victoria Unnerstall (#5, 5-5, G, Sr.)133-40-17-80
Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)104-602-23
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)94-801-21
Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)92-61-32-21
Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)73-60-11-20
Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)72-31-504
Hannah Steffens (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)63-6000
