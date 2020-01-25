Box: St. Joseph's 79, Bloom Township 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bloom Township
|9
|12
|10
|12
|43
|St. Joseph's
|22
|28
|17
|12
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bloom Township
|0-1
|0-0
|43/43
|79/79
|St. Joseph's
|8-6
|1-3
|688/688
|674/674
|Bloom Township
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|18
|3-5
|3-5
|3-3
|3
|Victoria Unnerstall (#5, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|13
|3-4
|0-1
|7-8
|0
|Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|4-6
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-2
|1
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-6
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|4
|Hannah Steffens (#40, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0
|0