Box: St. Joseph's 56, Central (Va.) 45
0 comments

Box: St. Joseph's 56, Central (Va.) 45

  • 0
1234Final
St. Joseph's1812111556
Central (Va.)91261845
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's4-31-2317/45341/49
Central (Va.)0-10-045/656/8
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)248-121-15-75
Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)184-51-57-83
Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)52-40-11-20
Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)51-21-20-11
Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)40-21-31-25
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports