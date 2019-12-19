Box: St. Joseph's 56, Central (Va.) 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|18
|12
|11
|15
|56
|Central (Va.)
|9
|12
|6
|18
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|4-3
|1-2
|317/45
|341/49
|Central (Va.)
|0-1
|0-0
|45/6
|56/8
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|24
|8-12
|1-1
|5-7
|5
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|18
|4-5
|1-5
|7-8
|3
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|1-3
|1-2
|5
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.