Box: St. Joseph's 44, Cor Jesu 42
Box: St. Joseph's 44, Cor Jesu 42

1234Final
St. Joseph's116161144
Cor Jesu78141342
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's11-71-3896/50862/48
Cor Jesu9-112-1920/51985/55
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)219-1503-31
Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)113-81-52-32
Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)93-71-20-24
Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)301-302
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
