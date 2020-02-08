Box: St. Joseph's 44, Cor Jesu 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|11
|6
|16
|11
|44
|Cor Jesu
|7
|8
|14
|13
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|11-7
|1-3
|896/50
|862/48
|Cor Jesu
|9-11
|2-1
|920/51
|985/55
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|21
|9-15
|0
|3-3
|1
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|11
|3-8
|1-5
|2-3
|2
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.