Box: St. Joseph's 59, Pacific 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|7
|5
|10
|9
|31
|St. Joseph's
|22
|14
|11
|12
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|10-16
|0-7
|1089/42
|1243/48
|St. Joseph's
|13-10
|1-5
|1140/44
|1104/42
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|20
|3-4
|4-10
|2-2
|1
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|12
|4-11
|0-1
|4-8
|3
|Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|2
|Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|1
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-7
|0-3
|1-2
|3
|Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|3
|Alaina Novotny (#10, 5-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Sydney Hilker (#12, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0