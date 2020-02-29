Box: St. Joseph's 59, Pacific 31
0 comments

Box: St. Joseph's 59, Pacific 31

  • 0
Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months
1234Final
Pacific7510931
St. Joseph's2214111259
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific10-160-71089/421243/48
St. Joseph's13-101-51140/441104/42
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)203-44-102-21
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)124-110-14-83
Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)81-12-702
Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)602-401
Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)52-70-31-23
Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)301-203
Alaina Novotny (#10, 5-2, G, Sr.)30-11-300
Sydney Hilker (#12, 5-9, F, Sr.)21-1000
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports