Box: St. Joseph's 43, Cor Jesu 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|7
|10
|10
|16
|43
|Cor Jesu
|5
|8
|8
|11
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|13-7
|2-2
|974/49
|930/46
|Cor Jesu
|6-14
|1-3
|727/36
|879/44
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|1
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|2-10
|1-9
|0
|3
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-5
|2-2
|3
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-7
|0-4
|1-2
|3
|Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|3