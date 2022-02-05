 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 43, Cor Jesu 32

1234Final
St. Joseph's710101643
Cor Jesu5881132
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's13-72-2974/49930/46
Cor Jesu6-141-3727/36879/44

St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)84-6001
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)72-101-903
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)50-31-52-23
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)52-70-41-23
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-41-401
Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-30-20-23
