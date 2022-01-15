Box: St. Joseph's 43, TBD 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|11
|15
|6
|11
|43
|TBD
|9
|12
|10
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|11-5
|2-1
|799/50
|737/46
|TBD
|0-1
|0-0
|42/3
|43/3
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|17
|8-16
|0
|1-9
|2
|Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)
|12
|6-13
|0
|0
|3
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|6
|0-2
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-7
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
