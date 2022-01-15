 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Joseph's 43, TBD 42
Box: St. Joseph's 43, TBD 42

1234Final
St. Joseph's111561143
TBD912101142
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's11-52-1799/50737/46
TBD0-10-042/343/3
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)178-1601-92
Kayla Jansen (#34, 6-2, C, So.)126-13003
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-7, G, So.)60-21-13-71
Ellie Davenport (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-71-30-20
Avery Simon (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)31-20-21-20
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
