 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: St. Joseph's 47, Owensville 35

  • 0
1234Final
Owensville9681235
St. Joseph's181210747
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Owensville4-10-0299/60228/46
St. Joseph's3-20-0272/54213/43

People are also reading…

Owensville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)141-42-46-122
Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)115-801-23
Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)93-61-304
Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)31-301-20
Maddie Hannis (#24, 5-10, G, So.)30-11-301
Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)30-103-42
Emerson Shea (#3, 5-6, G, So.)21-10-100
Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)200-12-21
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News