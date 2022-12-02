Box: St. Joseph's 47, Owensville 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Owensville
|9
|6
|8
|12
|35
|St. Joseph's
|18
|12
|10
|7
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Owensville
|4-1
|0-0
|299/60
|228/46
|St. Joseph's
|3-2
|0-0
|272/54
|213/43
|Owensville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|14
|1-4
|2-4
|6-12
|2
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-2
|3
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|4
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Maddie Hannis (#24, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Emerson Shea (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|1